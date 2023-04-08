Female Cops Ride Scooty Without Helmet, Man Asks ‘Isn't This Traffic Rule Violation?’

There’s no debate that everyone should wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Not wearing helmets can invite hefty fine for the common people. But what if a police official flouts traffic norm? A photo of two women cops riding scooty without helmets has gone crazy viral. This “traffic rule violation" by policewomen has sparked the debate on the internet that the laws are only meant for the public and not for the authorities. The incident was brought to light by a Twitter user who shared the picture, questioning the authorities that how would they react, if common people start riding a bike without a helmet. And guess what? The official account of the Mumbai traffic police has responded to the post.

While the picture doesn’t reveal the officials’ faces, the women cops can be clearly seen flouting traffic norms. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the user mentioned the vehicle number and tagged the authorities, asking if it qualified as “traffic rule violation." Along with the picture, Rahul tweeted, “MH01ED0659. What if we travel like this?? Isn’t this a traffic rule violation?" Well, this is not all. In a bid to grasp the attention of the authorities, the Twitter user tagged the official Twitter handles of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM of State Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police.

Advertisement

Responding to Rahul’s tweet, Mumbai traffic police asked in the comments section about “the exact location" he clicked this picture so that the right authorities could intervene. The Mumbai police wrote, “Please provide the exact location for necessary action." In response to this, Rahul revealed that this happened at “Eastern Express Highway (Dadar)"

Advertisement

About an hour after asking about the location, the Mumbai police revealed that they have raised Rahul’s complaint. Mumbai Police wrote, “We have escalated your request with Matunga Traffic Division for necessary action."

Witnessing the post, several users claimed that if this was done by the public, the cops would have taken the action immediately. As a user wrote, “If we ride a scooter without a helmet, we get fine within few hours on registered mobile number."

So far, the picture has been viewed more than 25 thousand times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here