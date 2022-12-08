FIFA 2022: Man Watches Game During Surgery, Anand Mahindra Thinks He Deserves a Trophy

Anand Mahindra is known for his witty tweets. He surely knows how to get people laughing. And with the FIFA fever pitch high, it was bound to be an amazing Twitter collaboration. In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra quote-tweeted a picture of a man from Poland who continued watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 even under spinal anaesthesia. He could be seen in the operation theatre with two doctors working on him.

The chairperson wrote in his caption, “Hey FIFA.com, don’t you think this gentleman deserves some kind of trophy?" Check it out here:

Social media users were astonished by the utter devotion this fan showed towards sports. But they were also glad the doctors did not share in on it. A user wrote, “In India had it been the Cricket World Cup, our doctors would have left the scissor."

“He will be okay as long as doctors don’t start looking at the match," read another tweet.

A person wrote, “Goes to show the craze for football is unparalleled when it comes to sport! FIFA should identify these fans or ACs and felicitate them during the closing ceremony!"

During the Round of 16 match, the Netherlands team beat the USA team 3-1. Followed by this, Argentina beat Australia by 2-1 and Poland lost to France by 3-1. After that, Senegal lost to England 3-0. The Team Croatia vs Japan match became the first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that was decided by penalty shoot-outs. It ended with Croatia defeating Japan 3-1 on penalties. South Korea lost to five-time champions Brazil 4-1, Morocco beat Spain on penalty shoot-outs, and in the final Round of 16 match, Portugal thrash Switzerland with a 6-1 score.

The winning teams have now qualified for the quarter-finals that will start from December 9. Following this, the semi-final matches will take place on December 14 and 15 and the final game for the ultimate victory will be played on December 18.

