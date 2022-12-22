FIFA Deletes 'GOAT Debate Settled' Tweet After Messi vs Ronaldo Fan Wars

FIFA has deleted a tweet claiming that the “GOAT debate" had been settled after getting backlash for taking a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi led Argentina to a spectacular victory at the World Cup. “The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete," FIFA’s now-deleted tweet read. After Argentina’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, many on social media had opined that the GOAT debate had indeed been settled with Messi emerging as the clear winner.

Needless to say, Ronaldo fans did not like the tweet.

Do you think the World Cup victory signified anything about the GOAT debate?

