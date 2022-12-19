Home » BUZZ » FIFA World Cup 2022: Kolkata Tea Stall Owner Offers Free Chai to Support And Honour Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kolkata Tea Stall Owner Offers Free Chai to Support And Honour Argentina

In the picture, a woman is seen smiling for the camera as she stands close to the signboard that read ‘Aaj cha free for Argentina.

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 15:55 IST

Kolkata, India

Before the World Cup match began, a Kolkata tea shop owner made a lovely gesture that went viral on social media and won the admiration and good wishes of devoted football fans. (Credits: Twitter)
Covering the streets of Kolkata and other areas of West Bengal in a sea of blue and white, Argentina fans rejoiced as their team, headed by Lionel Messi, won the FIFA World Cup in a thrilling final on Sunday. Diehard supporters went all out to show their love for their favourite side. Before the World Cup match began, a Kolkata tea shop owner made a lovely gesture that went viral on social media and won the admiration and good wishes of devoted football fans.

A tea shop in Kolkata promised to serve customers “free tea" in order to support and honour Argentina. The picture was shared on Twitter by a user called Swati Moitra. In the picture, a woman is seen smiling for the camera as she stands close to the signboard that read ‘Aaj cha free for Argentina. By Kalu di’. Along with the picture, the user also penned a caption that read, “Why would a Bengali tea stall owner declare free tea for Argentina? Because she can. Football is heartbreak and the purest of love."

Take a look at the post below:

Social media users were in awe after seeing this post. One of the users wrote, “It’s all about passion and love. Just amazing".

Another user added, “Football means emotions, hats off to all brothers and sisters of Bengal to keep the momentum alive, sentiments close to the heart".

Since the start of the World Cup, Kolkata, the City of Joy, had already demonstrated its support for Argentina. Posters of Messi and Maradona could be seen on every corner of the city’s streets, which were painted blue and white. Following the final penalty on Sunday night, hundreds of Kolkatans broke out in street celebrations. Argentina won by 4-2.

first published: December 19, 2022, 15:55 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 15:55 IST
