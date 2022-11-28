FIFA World Cup Fans are Refusing to Speak With Israeli News Channels, Here’s Why

The football fever is high because of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Several clips are making rounds on social media, with people celebrating the games in their own way. However, a new thread which has emerged on Twitter includes videos where people can be seen refusing to talk to Israeli channels. In one of the videos, a reporter gets schooled when he claims that he is from Israel. The fan then says, “There’s no such thing as Israel, only Palestine." On saying that there is, he is surrounded by fans who chant, “Free Palestine, amen."

This comes in as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues with no solution to be seen. Israelis end up showing brutality every now and then. Just a few days back, there were reports of Israeli soldiers shooting and killing a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

Here is a list of the Twitter threads:

In other World Cup news, a video which was posted on Twitter shows users enjoying the catchy style of whom they have dubbed as the ‘Metro Man’. He can be seen sitting at a bench outside a metro station in Qatar as he chants the word “metro" to guide football fans to the metro station. Bystanders were seen chanting back “metro" between the Metro Man’s chants at a catchy beat.

Social media users were amused by the catchy style. A few remarked about how the man had to keep repeating the word over and over again. Others still said they enjoyed watching this man on other social media channels like TikTok. “This man has been all over my for you page. He is so funny," a Twitter user wrote.

