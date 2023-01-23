Filter Coffee Worth Rs 290 Launched By Starbucks Gets Jokes Brewing on Twitter

Starbucks is known for its range of different types of coffee. From Mocha to Matcha, the brand serves it all and now catering to its South Indian section of customers, it has introduced the very famous filter coffee. One drawback that comes with the brand is the sky rocketing prices and elaborating about the same, Twitter user Adithya Venkatesan took to the micro-blogging site. He shared an image of a Starbucks hoarding where the price of the newly introduced filter coffee has been mentioned.

“Dear Strbucks, there’s literally no ajji in god’s green earth who’ll approve a filter coffee for 290rs + taxes," he wrote in the caption. The image has now gone viral with over 150K views. Have a look:

Several people have responded to the same. “Ajji used to masale dose and coffee for around 35 Paisa back in the days What makes you think she will approve shivu to buy filter coffee at 290₹," wrote a Twitter user. Many people can be seen taking a jibe at the brand for introducing such expensive filter coffee.

Another person wrote, “I get very authentic and strong filter coffee near my office for ₹20. My ajji still thinks that ₹20 is too expensive when I can have at her house for free. She’d go berserk if she hears it cost ₹290+ tax at Starbucks and remove me from her will."

Meanwhile, earlier Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl’s modest meal at an iconic Bengaluru restaurant has Indian foodies hoping they see filter coffee on the Starbucks menu soon. The brain behind one of the most famous coffee houses in the world, Siegl, visited Bengaluru to attend an investor’s conference. During his trip, he stopped by the heritage Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant to enjoy some local delicacies. The businessman enjoyed masala dosa and a cup of beloved South Indian beverage, filter coffee. His remarks at the eatery have left some netizens wondering if he will draw inspiration from the drink and incorporate it into the Starbucks menu.

Vidyarthi Bhavan posted several pictures of Siegl’s visit to the outlet on Instagram. They said that they were happy and proud to have hosted him there. One of the pictures contained a handwritten note from the Starbucks co-founder. In the message, he wrote, “My friends, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle."

