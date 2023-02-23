Every few weeks, a new mind-boggling brain teaser appears on social media that leaves people confused and searching for the correct answers. This week, the puzzle that has taken over social media is a picture problem that begs people to solve it. And if you love to solve puzzles too, this one is right up your alley.

In this picture, you will find a lot of columns with the word DUNCE. However, there is an interesting twist. There is another word DANCE carefully concealed in it. Get ready to be called a genius if you can find this word in 18 seconds or less.

Despite keeping their eyes carefully glued to this puzzle and concentrating extremely hard, many users will still not be able to locate the word DANCE. DUNCE has been written so many times that identifying a different word seems to be very tough. Besides concentration, what you need is an enormous level of patience to solve this puzzle.

Even after concentrating and keeping a lot of patience, many are not able to solve it and now comes the time to reveal the answer to this question. The answer lies in the ninth column and seventeenth row. Just a random glance is never enough for solving these extremely complex brain teasers. Most of the time they are carefully concealed to test how sharp the brain of the person who is solving the problem is.If you enjoyed solving this puzzle, there is another one with an increased difficulty level. This puzzle features the word BINGO misspelt a total of 221 times. Yes, you heard it right. The word has been written correctly only once and you have to spot it within five seconds. 221 words and merely five seconds to spot the correct spelling in it is an extremely difficult task and there will only be a few who will be able to solve this next-to-impossible game. So put your thinking caps on and try to leave no stone unturned for cracking this puzzle.

Not able to get it? It is no doubt a herculean task and requires patience to solve. The answer lies in the third column and twelfth row.

