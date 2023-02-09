Getting fired from a job can be a life-shattering moment, and it can leave you broken but some people know how to turn their destiny around and bounce back with a bang. Former Mexican football referee Valeria Andrade is one of them. Valeria was fired by Liga MX in February last year for promoting a gambling site but just in the one year since her sacking, she has turned her career around and now she is known by millions on the internet.

Valeria has become a popular social media influencer with more than 1,50,000 followers. Her popularity as an influencer had led to unanimous demands by her fans to open an OnlyFans account, although she has not done that as of yet.

Valeria has had time to post images and videos on a range of subjects, including some body image exercises. In others, she displays her physique in pictures and enjoys the attention of her fans. The former referee occasionally draws attention to the notes her admirers send her to express their love.

She was fired by Liga MX officials, although she feels that it was an excessive punishment. In an interview with ESPN, Valeria opened up about what she felt about being fired from her job as a referee. She said, “I feel like I killed someone when in reality, any mistake can be made by anyone. I didn’t kill anyone, I didn’t rape anyone. What I would most like is for them to no longer speak ill of me. My name has already been stained."

However, she has found newfound love as a social media influencer and her followers simply love her. One person wrote in a post, “You looked nice as a referee, but here you look lovely." One more remarked, “Wow, I love you." “I fall in love with you more and more, you are very beautiful, you are my crush", wrote another Instagram user.

