How weird it would be to see your food coming alive on your plate at a restaurant? Sounds terrifying? But it happened at a restaurant in Japan and now, the incident has gone viral on social media (again). A clip showing a fish at a restaurant coming alive and biting a customer’s chopstick has resurfaced on the Internet. It was originally posted last year by an Instagram user, who shared their first experience of having a green eel goby, aka warasubo, at a restaurant in Japan’s Toyokawa. The eel was served on a plate with a lemon slice and some grass noodles and vegetables. In the video, as the customer proceeds to eat the dish with their chopsticks, the fish opens up its mouth and tries to bite the chopstick. The clip, now shared by a Twitter page, has been garnering almost the same reaction it did last year. “Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick," read the caption on the Tweet.

Quickly in the comments section, many users expressed disgust over a live fish being served at a restaurant. “It’s something to do with the nerve system in the fish however, there’s no way I would even contemplate ordering or eating anything like this," commented a user while another wrote, “That looks incredibly dangerous. I’ve been in the culinary business for over 20 years, and never before have I ever served something living. It’s too much of a Liability and danger. Please make sure your food is cooked thoroughly."

A few left hilarious comments about the weird cuisine. “That’s too fresh for me," wrote one. Another Twitter user commented: “You guys are complaining about FRESH FOOD!"

“Glad I never ate meat or will eat. Like my veggies and lentils," wrote one more user.

This user thinks dishes like this should be “banned": “I truly do not understand why this practice as seen as healthy or indicator of freshness. This practice should be banned."

“And now I am reminded of my cooking school days. This was the reason entire class couldn’t eat what they didn’t cook themselves for weeks. This is way to raw even for me. I at worst hope cooking will kill it. Cooking and eating still alive is a bit too much for me," wrote a user.

The Twitter video has over three million views while the post has over 6 million likes as of now. What are your thoughts about this dish from Japan?

