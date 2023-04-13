Flight Attendant Shares Useful Tips For Pet Parents Who Travel With Their Fur Babies

If you are a pet parent, chances are that you need to travel around with your pet dog or cat. However, there are various rules for that. Certain airlines permit pets in the cabin or checked-in baggage depending on the regulations of the destination the passenger is flying to. One of the basic requirements is that your pet should be well-behaved and not ferocious. You will also need to produce all the latest and updated documents for vaccinations. A few airlines insist that the total weight should not exceed more than 5 kg. If it exceeds, then your pet will be kept in the cargo. Before flying, it is imperative to check with the airlines.

Reportedly, every year more than 20 lakh pets travel by plane. In countries like America, travellers have the facility of travelling with their animals, though they have some weight restrictions. Reportedly, a flight attendant has shared some useful tips which every pet parent should know.

As per the attendant, 30% of the time, pets are scared before boarding the plane. They might get more scared during the flight. During the flight, the bag room agent handles these animals. They try to let them calm down and rest. But when that is not possible, it becomes necessary to talk to the animal. Hence, pet parents are advised to put on a name tag for their animal. This way, the agent can address your pooch or feline with the name, which in turn will make them feel familiar with them.

Another tip is to try to reach the airport early and get your check-in sorted out. This will leave you with ample time to check up on your pet by visiting them. Try to talk to them in a soft and calm tone to help ease their anxiety.

The next tip is to make sure that the pet is placed in a box spacious enough. Many pet parents try to save money by getting a small box, which restricts their body movement and makes them feel suffocated. It also causes other problems for the pet.

The fourth and most important tip is to keep them hydrated. So, ensure that there’s a bottle/bowl of water with them and something to eat. Carry their favourite treats for them to snack on when they get hungry.

The final tip is that if it is not a long vacation, avoid taking pets with you. But, if you are taking your furry friends for a short flight, keep the above tips in mind.

