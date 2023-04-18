Florida Man Designs A Device To Kiss Bugs; Talks About His ‘Thrilling’ Experience

People have innovative, sometimes bizarre, ways to pass their idle time. A Florida resident named Justin shared a video of him with a device, which he used to “kiss" bugs. Justin made the device using a pair of tiny baby doll lips and a spring from a pen, both attached to a pacifier. His clip has now gone viral on the platform with more than 1.5 crore views. The man boasts a huge following of over 4.5 lakh people and the device has only propelled his fanbase numbers. The New York Post reported the man saying, “The intended method to properly enjoy Big Kiss is to hold the silicone bite piece in your mouth, with the min-lips pointing out in the direction of the bugs."

The 34-year-old has hilarious videos of him trying to make the product while talking about its field guide. He even tries to kiss bugs in the process of making it. “Then move in slowly for a smooch, gently pressing the mini lips against the bug. You should avoid eye contact, as this can be threatening to some insects," he said.

Justin even informed that the device makes a ‘chirrup’ noise as you close in to let the insect know that “your intentions are for affection and not for eating them." He further revealed that until now he has kissed ants, a dung beetle, a caterpillar, a grasshopper, a mosquito, a spider, a wasp, a snail, a worm and a woodhouse. He said while the wasp was scary yet “a thrilling endorphin rush", the rest were “delightful" and the worm even kissed back."

Justin revealed the inspiration for his creation to be an image of a window sticker he found on the internet that read, “I want to kiss every bug, but they are so small, and my lips are so strong." He didn’t know the origin of the phrase but decided to tackle the problem, nonetheless.

People posted hilarious comments under his video on the platform.

A user commented, “Bro is just casually assaulting the bug kingdom." Another user wrote, “I don’t even want to kiss humans, why would I want to kiss bugs."

