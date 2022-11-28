Florida Man Dives Into Ocean After Proposal Ring Falls, Video Leaves the Internet in Splits

Marriage proposals are among the most memorable events in a person’s life. However, some marriage proposals become unforgettable for entirely unexpected reasons. A video of one such proposal has now gone viral, tickling internet users’ funny bones. In the viral clip, a man jumps into the ocean after he accidentally drops the ring during the proposal. In a video shared by Scott Clyne on Facebook, he can be seen standing on the boat with his girlfriend. The couple struck a romantic pose with their arms outstretched against the stunning backdrop of the sunset. Mr Clyne prepared to pop the question by taking out a ring box from his shorts pocket, thinking it was the ideal time. However, he lost control of the box and it dropped into the ocean. He jumped into the water without even waiting a second. Moments later, holding the ring box in his hands, he came out the other side, leaving his lover in splits.

“This is 100% real. 100% my luck. 100% will never forget…." he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Social media users were also left in splits, while some were relieved that he found the ring. One of the users wrote, “If she would have said no you could have thrown her in after. Glad it worked out though and congrats to both of you". Another user wrote, “This is so epic! congratulations you two love birds! So happy you found the ring". A third user wrote, “I can’t get over this. This has to go viral".

This isn’t the first time a proposal video has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a video of a huge bear preventing a man from popping the question to the love of his life in a park went viral. In the video, the animal is seen strolling past the couple just seconds after the man gets down on one knee to propose to his lady love.

The clip staked up nearly 4 lakh views, garnering varied reactions from social media users.

