Two siblings can start a fight on any topic and make a big deal out of it. Often, people go to jail for assault on their siblings when the matter goes out of hand. But have you ever thought of putting your brother in jail for throwing a glass of water at you? A Florida resident accused of pouring two glasses of water on his older brother may face up to 30 years of jail time.

64-year-old David Sherman Powelson, a resident of Lee County, Florida, was arrested on Wednesday, February 22 and charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated battery according to Law & Crime’s report of the court records. The fight between him and his older brother, aged over 65 years, was about Key lime pie.

Aggravated battery in Florida is normally a second-degree felony but the state reclassifies it as a first-degree felony if the victim is over 65 years of age. Powelson said he ate a piece of pie that his elder brother had been saving for later which started an argument between the two, resulting in the younger brother throwing two glasses of water on the elder one.

The probable cause affidavit revealed that the deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 call at approximately 8:33 pm on February 15, from a house located in the county’s West District. The call was about a “physical domestic dispute" between Powelson and his elder brother, whose name remains unknown.

A deputy then arrived at the house at around 8:45 pm and made contact with Powelson’s older sibling who was referred to in the affidavit as “the victim". The affidavit revealed that “the victim became upset and an argument ensued" after Powelson ate the Key lime pie’s piece. “While sitting in the chair, David [Powelson] emptied two large glasses of water on the victim. The victim feared [Powelson’s] aggressive behaviour would lead to him being physically harmed and or killed."

The document revealed that Powelson informed the deputy about the incident on being asked and said that his brother had left a Key lime pie in the refrigerator for several days and never ate it. So Powelson ate it himself and then an argument ensued between the two brothers about the pie.

