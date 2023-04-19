Trends :Bournvita ControversyBizzare FoodAfter Death ExperienceDrunk PassengerAaliya Mir
Flushed with Embarrassment: Austrian Airlines Flight Forced to Return to Vienna Due to Toilet Troubles

Some 300 people were on board Monday's Boeing 777 flight, which was to set to last eight hours

AFP

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 01:50 IST

Vienna, Austria 

The crew decided to turn around after finding the toilets could not be flushed properly due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP on Tuesday. (File Photo)
An Austrian Airlines plane had to return two hours into a flight from Vienna to New York — after five of eight toilets broke down.

Some 300 people were on board Monday’s Boeing 777 flight, which was to set to last eight hours.

The crew decided to turn around after finding the toilets could not be flushed properly due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP on Tuesday.

She said, to her knowledge, such a problem had not occurred on an Austrian Airlines flight before. The plane has already been fixed and is back in service, the spokeswoman added.

Affected passengers were rebooked on other flights.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 19, 2023, 01:50 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 01:50 IST
