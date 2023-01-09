‘Fly High’: Punjab School’s Principal Offers Free Air Travel to Students Making it to Merit List

Students’ academic achievements are celebrated by not just parents but also teachers, who believe in their abilities to secure favourable ranks. An overjoyed principal of a government school in Punjab’s Ferozepur district ensured that he fulfilled his students’ wishes after they realised his dream of making it to the merit list of the state board exams. Principal Rakesh Sharma of Shaheed Gurdas Ram Memorial Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) honoured four such students by paying for their air travel expenses from his own pocket.

According to Mr. Sharma, students of classes 10th and 12th have not appeared in the merit list of the Punjab Education Board exams for the last 12 years. To motivate the students, he asked them about their wishes that would be fulfilled if they make the cut. “The students wished for ‘jahaaz da jhoota’ (travel by air) and I told them it is my commitment to fulfill their wish," he said as per PTI. The principal further added, "I announced in a prayer meeting that if any student of 10th or 12th class secures merit positions in board exams, I will ensure air travel for any destination of their choice within the country." Most of the school’s students belonged to poor and middle-class families.

Eventually, two students from class 10th and two from class 12th secured merit positions in the final exams and brought laurels to their school. As per his promise, the students were offered free air travel by Mr. Sharma who stated, “Two twelfth-class students, Bhajanpreet Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur, went to Goa from Amritsar on a flight in November last year. Both of them attended the India International Innovation and Invention Expo (INEX-2022) in Goa." While Bhajanpreet’s father is a priest at a local gurdwara, Simranjeet’s father is a truck mechanic.

Two other students will be travelling to Delhi from Amritsar by flight in the last week of January. “They will be visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Red Fort, and other places in the national capital," he said.

Taking the motivation, Mr. Sharma remarked how other 22 students from classes 10th and 12th have now registered themselves for the merit positions. He even ensured to stay committed to his promise as “students have now correlated the merit position with air travel."

