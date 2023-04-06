Fold Your Clothes Faster Than Ever Before, Learn This T-Shirt Folding Hack In 30 Seconds

Industrialist Anand Mahindra loves discovering hacks for day-to-day activities. And if the Mahindra Group Chairman gets impressed with something, it surely ends up on his Twitter account. Just like this latest “trivial stuff." After all, who doesn’t like quick and skillful completion of “mundane chores"? The business mogul has shared a video of a T-shirt folding hack, which not only helps in arranging a cloth in just a blink of an eye but also saves a lot of time. Calling the hack “creative", Anand Mahindra revealed that he can’t help but get “fascinated" with such tricks. While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “I can’t resist being fascinated by this kind of seemingly trivial stuff. May not change the world, but it’s so creative & right-brained. Everything that saves time on mundane chores is progress!"

The now-viral video opens with a shirt laid out on a table, seemingly in a store. A woman can be seen putting small cards with numbers at the shoulder, the mid and bottom edge of the right side of the t-shirt. The numbers hint at the parts which need to be picked first while folding it. After removing the cards, she first picks the shoulder and then the mid area. Next, she joins the shoulder part with that of the bottom edge, giving the tee a perfectly folded look.

Advertisement

The video was originally shared by a Twitter page called Social Media Insurance last year in September, with the caption, “How to quickly fold a T-shirt." Now, it goes without saying that Anand Mahindra has intrigued social media users with his latest eccentric post. Several users swamped the comments section with interesting statements. Many claimed that they must make their laundry man learn this trick ASAP. One user wrote, “This is awesome."

Advertisement

Another commented, “Will need to show this to our Istriwala"

Advertisement

Many wondered if Mahindra folds his clothes himself, as a user asked, “Do you fold your own clothes?"

A few claimed that while it looks amazing in the video, the trick isn’t easy when you try it. One wrote, “It may look easy in this video (as the person doing it is a practised expert and the fabric is also malleable)… but not so easy for everyone… please try it."

So far, the video has been played more than 12 million times and counting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here