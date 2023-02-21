Sandhiya Ranganathan, an Indian striker in the women’s national football team, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming post for her single mother by calling her the “strongest pillar of support". She recently took the field for a goalless draw match with Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. This was one of the friendly matches that the two teams played with each other in four days.

In her tweet, the Tamil Nadu forward player posted a photo of herself wearing the orange football jersey alongside her mother, who was wearing a saree. “She is the reason behind who I am today," read the opening lines of her social media post that was dedicated to her ‘Amma’. She, then, went on to pen the hardships that a single parent has to go through in order to make their children achieve their ‘goals’.

“As a single mother of two daughters, life was not easy for her, but she ensured we lived our best lives. My strongest pillar of support. Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero," she further added. This made netizens shower love and praises on the mother-daughter duo who became an inspiration for those struggling to make their way through the real world.

“Wonderful tribute! Your Amma must be so proud of your achievement too!" said a user while another one commented, “Happy to see hard work pay off. May more success find you. Congratulations to you and your Amma."

According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Sandhiya was very excited to play the match in front of her home crowd which even included her mother. ‘I’ve played plenty of matches in Chennai before at the domestic level, but never before, have I played for India in this city, and that is going to be something special," she said as quoted by the official website.

