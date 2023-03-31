Forced To Become 'Field Wives' Of High-Rank Officers: Female Russian Military Doctor

Russia has launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine through land, air and water. Russian troops, already stationed along the country’s border with Ukraine, poured in from the three sides, engaging in a war with the former Soviet nation. The relentless fighting has reduced towns to rubble and families being ripped apart, the war has entered its 401st day. Amid this, female Russian medics serving on the frontline are reportedly being forced in becoming sex slaves for high-ranking military officials.

In a published interview by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty a service member said that women were being passed around by Russian officers. The whistleblower also mentioned that those who agreed to become “field wives" were made to cook, clean and please the officers.

Advertisement

She also added that those who refused to be sex slaves face extreme punishment and beatings. The officer whose identity was not revealed said her stint on the frontline has left her with severe PTSD after she returned home. She also shared the publication that she took the medical job on the frontline to provide for her family who is dependent on her and particularly her especially-abled child.

As per her testimony, a colonel in charge of her platoon singled her out to make her his “field wife" while she was at the Nizhny Novgorod training camp. When she refused his sexual advances, the officer told his soldiers to make her life more difficult. She was being made to sleep outside for a month while others slept in tents and houses.

The high-ranking officer didn’t let up his advances and when the female medic declined again, she was made to go to the frontline as a form of punishment. The platoon she was assigned comprised seven women and all of whom had received sexual advances from commanding officers.

She recalled a horrifying scene that she witnessed, an officer shot his “field wife" before shooting himself in the hand to make it look as though he was protecting her from Ukrainian fire. However, the woman survived but was left permanently disabled.

Advertisement

The woman also witnessed officers pistol whipping other women while some medics were effectively given the choice of being sex slaves or sent to the frontline.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here