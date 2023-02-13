An intriguing conversation between a Tamil Nadu forest department mahout and a Thai trainer has piqued the curiosity of social media users after a clip was uploaded on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu.

Bomman, a mahout from Tamil Nadu, can be seen teaching ‘Tamil’ to Somchat, one of his Thai colleagues. In exchange, he learned Thai from him. During their lunch break, the two pick up each other’s languages equivalents for the terms “sit" and “eat." The two elephant handlers smile at the camera after learning a few phrases in each other’s languages.

Advertisement

Thirteen mahouts and cavadis from the TN Forest Department are now receiving training at the Thailand Elephant Conservation Center, as per Supriya Sahu, who is currently working for the Government of Tamil Nadu as the Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, & Forests.

Sahu shared the video along with a detailed caption that read, “Bomman our Mahout is teaching some Tamil to the Thai trainer, Somchat & learning some Thai from him during the lunch break. Heartwarming camaraderie 13 Mahouts & Cavadis from TN Forest Dept are getting trained at Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre." The clip has already collected around 5000 views.

Social media users lauded the two professionals for making an effort to make communication simple for one another and also for attempting to learn a new language. One user commented, “Giving Vadivelu ideas."

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Yesterday I watched the documentary - The Elephant Whisphers in Netflix in which the documentary elaborately depicts the love and care of Bomman and his wife towards raising the abandoned baby elephants with stunning visuals of Sathyamangalam Forest."

Advertisement

On February 5, Sahu posted videos of the mahouts and cavadis from Mudumalai and Anamalai elephant camps heading for training at Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre on her Twitter account.

The videos were shared with a tweet that read, “So proud to see our Mahaouts & Cavadis from Mudumalai & Anamalai elephant camps going to Thailand(a first-time flight experience ever for all 13 of them) for training at Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre. Looking cool they are indeed making a journey of a lifetime"

According to the reports, on November 21, 2022, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department issued a government order permitting the training of mahouts and their aides deputed at government-run captive elephant centres at the Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here