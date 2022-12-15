'Forever Our Superman': Henry Cavill Won't Don the Cape in New DC Film, Fans are Heartbroken

Henry Cavill has announced that he’s not returning as Superman in the upcoming DC film, after all, dashing the hopes of millions across the world. For a while now, Henry had become synonymous with Superman for viewers, who had been waiting for him to don the cape once more. DC CEO and filmmaker James Gunn announced the sad news in a series of tweets. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he wrote in one. However, he also mentioned “exciting possibilities" of working with Henry in the future.

Henry also took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. " After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that… For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Heartbroken fans, however, are making it clear that Henry will “forever" be their Superman.

Henry has certainly steeled his position as Superman in the hearts of the public.

