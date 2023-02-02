For most Indians, sports means cricket. With all the spotlight on cricket, other sports including hockey seem to be deprived of the attention that they deserve. It is not just the sport that seemed to have a shorter end of the stick, but its players too. A promising state-level Punjab Hockey Player, Paramjeet Kumar, had once brought glory to Punjab as a state-level hockey player. Not only was he a part of Sports Authority of India, PEPSU, and team Punjab, but had also won medals in four junior hockey nationals. He was part of the Indian junior hockey team in 2007. However, today, he loads and unloads sacks at a day-long shift as a ‘palledar’ at the Faridkot mandi, reported The Indian Express. The former hockey player earns Rs 1.25 for each sack and spends the day lifting 450 sacks to make a living.

Social media users were heartbroken over the plight of the state-level hockey player. A section of the Internet has also urged the government to help Paramjeet Kumar. Others have come forward trying to find ways to help the player and made their disappointment about the situation known. “I salute him for his honest efforts to make a living, even if the government or the sports councils have ignored his value; work is worship!" a Twitter user wrote.

Advertisement

“Feeling ashamed, seeing the plight of our national game player, but no surprise at all," wrote another user.

Another tweet read, “This is the reason parents don’t encourage their kids to take up sports as their profession."

Advertisement

Talking to the media portal, Paramjeet Kumar mentioned that not many people at his work know about hockey. Once it is revealed, they always pat his back. The hockey player said that it is the only reward he has gotten from the sport. Paramjeet was brought up in Faridkot and was initiated into hockey by coach Baltej Indepal Singh Babbu at the Government Bijendra College. Paramjeet was selected for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre at NIS, Patiala in 2004. He was then selected for the Centre of Excellence for Hockey at NIS, Patiala, in 2007.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here