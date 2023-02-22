Veteran India cricketer WV Raman, who is currently in South Africa as part of the commentator panel for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, seems to be enjoying his time to the fullest. The 57-year-old dropped a video of his fun outing on the streets of Port Elizabeth on Twitter. In the light-hearted clip, Raman could be seen joining shaking a leg with a group of local dancers dancing on traditional beats. Raman got a loud cheer from the women dancers as he joins them. He even decides to put the bag that he was carrying aside to freely dance and enjoy himself. At the end of the video, Raman claps for the dancers and also gives them all a high five before picking up his bag and heading out.

“They say When in Rome…When in Port Elizabeth amidst the local group of dancers, you shake a leg. And to think that some reckoned that I lacked footwork!!!" Raman wrote in the caption.

The clip has staked up over 45 thousand views and the number is still counting. Several users have dropped comments appreciating his spirit and also comparing his dance moves to his cricket.

One user commented, “absolutely fantastic…can I say the footwork & dancing reminds me of your batting ‘style’."

Another user suggested that Raman’s dance moves were proof of the uniqueness of Indians. He wrote, “Beauty of our country. A South Indian gentleman breaking into an impromptu North Indian dance form Bhangra, that he himself may not have realized."

“You are as graceful in your dancing as you were in your batting!" read another comment.

Raman credited and thanked former English cricketer and sports commentator Ebony Rainford-Brent for the video in a separate tweet.

In another similar clip that caught a cricketer’s dancing skills, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan were seen dancing in front of the crowd at Eden Gardens after winning a match against Sri Lanka last month.

The clips are proof that cricketers do not shy away from flaunting their dance moves be it on social media platforms or even on the cricket ground to mark a spectacular win.

