Four Lion Cubs Rescued From War-Torn Ukraine Find New Home in USA

After being rescued from war-torn Ukraine, four lion cubs, between the ages of four and five years, ultimately found their new home in Minnesota, USA. The cubs- Taras, Stefania, Lesya, and Prada- were rescued from Odesa, and arrived at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota on Tuesday. After surviving occasional bombs and drone attacks in Ukraine, the cubs have spent the past three weeks being cared for in Poland.

Once the cubs’ travel permits were in order, they were loaded onto a bus for a four-hour journey from Poznan to Warsaw, Poland. The cubs were placed onto the aircraft after clearing customs in Poland and then they took off for a 12.5-hour transatlantic flight to Chicago. The cubs were then loaded into our transport vehicle for the 7-plus hour journey to the sanctuary. The cubs were examined by a veterinarian and placed in a warm spot to relax once they arrived at the Wildcat Sanctuary.

A video of the cubs in a makeshift indoor confinement was posted online by the sanctuary. “With the help of so many, the minute the permits came through, we were finally able to fly the four lion cubs from Poland to Minnesota, with the help of IFAW. They’re here today, safe at the sanctuary, and we’re ecstatic. I know you must be, too!" the caption read.

The video received positive comments from Instagram users, who praised the individuals who brought the cubs to the sanctuary.

One user wrote, “This is unbelievable what’s possible when the right ppl take ownership. Thank you guys to make this happen." Another commented, “I followed their journey from Ukraine to Poland. So glad they made it to their new home. Bless you, guys."

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, European zoos and sanctuaries were unable to accommodate the cubs at the time of their rescue. The cubs have been under the care of Dr. Andrew Kushnir, a veterinarian with IFAW, since their arrival in Poland. He also accompanied the cubs as they flew to the US.

