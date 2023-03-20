France's New Law Bans Parents From Sharing Photos of Their Children on Social Media

French lawmakers have approved a new legislation that seeks to protect the privacy of children online. The new law prevents parents from posting pictures of their kids on the internet without their permission. The proposal was presented by MP Bruno Studer, who said that it aims to empower parents and to teach young people that their parents don’t have an absolute right over their image. The law was unanimously approved by the French National Assembly. Studer highlighted that a 13-year-old child has an average of 1,300 images of themselves circulating on the internet. These photos can be used for child pornography or lead to bullying in the school environment.

He also mentioned that 50% of the photographs exchanged on child pornography forums were initially posted by parents on social media.

Advertisement

The first two articles of the bill aim to establish the protection of privacy as one of the responsibilities of parents as holders of parental authority.

The family judge may make a forced partial delegation of parental authority in extreme cases where parents misuse their child’s image rights. Struder is a member of the delegation for children’s rights, founded in September 2022.

While some experts have praised the new law for going in the right direction, others have argued that it does not go far enough.

Director and founder of l’Observatoire de la Parentalité et de l’Éducation Numérique, Thomas Rohmer, said that the law talks about image rights but not about children’s dignity. Rohmer cited cases of parent influencers earning a living by throwing a spoonful of puree in their baby’s face as an example of indignity.

Clinical psychologist Vanessa Lalo warned that acts that aim to scare or prank children can lead to a feeling of betrayal and a lack of trust in adults. The new law is a step towards protecting the privacy of children and promoting their dignity online.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here