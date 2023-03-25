The fashion industry has revolutionised over the years in ways unimagined. From making quirky designs for clothing and accessories to designing clothes out of materials we wouldn’t even think of, fashion designers have become imaginative beyond our capability. One such innovation has come from the French brand Coperni, which has designed a bag using meteorite rock.

The bag created from a meteorite has caught the attention of collectors and many of them are still in disbelief. Reported by several news agencies and fashion outlets such as L’Officiel Ibiza, the bag is called a Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag and the limited edition bag, made entirely out of a meteorite from outer space is priced at a modest €40,000.00 (Rs 35.51 lakhs). The swipe bag is available in dark grey depending on the shade of the stone.

The official website of the French brand detailed the bag and mentioned, “Each piece is made exclusively by hand, so the shape may vary slightly from the image. The meteorite is purchased individually for each order and can come from a variety of locations, depending on where the meteorite landed on earth. The rare stone is handcrafted and incorporated into the bag by the Italian Semar factory."

The brand’s Instagram account also posted about the bag with an image of it on a white background to show people that it is the real deal and to give the audience a perspective of the original colour grading of the bag. With more than 12,874 likes, the bag turned a lot of heads and people discussed the bag in the comments.

A user wrote – “Coperni this is a work of art, your ideas are the best we have, we all have to agree."

A second user commented – “How “coperni" is lasered in on the bag is sickening. I’m sickened."

A third user expressed – “I’m absolutely shocked. I love this with my whole soul."

The bag was presented as a part of Coperni’s fall-winter 2023-2024 fashion show and the aim was to combine archaeology and fashion. The dimensions of the Coperni bag may vary but on average on the official website, they report 9x12x23 centimetres, with a weight that rotates around 2 kg.

