French Man Fired For Not Being 'Fun' at Work Wins Lawsuit Against Company

An anonymous French man has won a legal lawsuit against his former company that fired him for “being boring" at the workplace. The case in question was lodged against Cubik Partners, a management consultancy, who claim to be using a ‘fun’ approach when it comes to team-building activities that included encouraging its staff members to gather in pubs after work hours. According to The Telegraph, Mr. T, the man who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the legal right to be boring at work, as a court in Paris ruled against his employer, deeming the agency wrong to fire him merely for not going out with colleagues.

Reportedly, Mr. T would decline to take part in the company’s team-building activities. This resulted in his company firing him for ‘professional inadequacy’ back in 2015. The management company in its defence stated that the anonymous was a poor listener and difficult to work with. However, in a ruling that was made in the Paris Court of Cassation, it was stated that the man had every right to refuse to go to a party after work hours. In addition to this, the court further ordered the company to pay its former employee £2,574 (approximately Rs. 2.54 lakh) in damage.

The court in its ruling said that the company was not allowed to make Mr. T ‘forcibly participate’ in seminars and end-of-week drinks frequently. The court went further adding that it was not possible for everyone, “to engage in practices linking promiscuity, bullying, and incitement to get involved in various forms of excess and misconduct." In addition to this, the court explained that the former employee had the fundamental right to dignity and respect for private life. It considered the anonymous man’s refusal for participating in the ‘fun’ team-building activities as his freedom of expression.

In a follow-up hearing regarding the case, the court is further set to examine Mr. T’s demand for another £395,630 (approximately Rs.3.90 crore) in damages. Reportedly, Mr. T joined the firm back in 2011 and rose to become a director in 2014. Unfortunately, a year later he was fired for not being ‘fun.’

