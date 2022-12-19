Friends Pull Hilarious Prank on Groom At His Wedding; Watch Video

It’s the season of weddings and we bet your social media feeds are full of adorable and colourful videos of wedding functions. Some of these videos go viral and about three weeks ago, a dance video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha at her best friend’s wedding had taken the internet by storm.

Now, another video is doing the rounds on social media. However, this is of a completely different nature. The video shows how a bride and groom were left embarrassed by a gift that came from the groom’s friends.

The video shows the groom and the bride standing, surrounded by friends. The friends decide to play a hilarious prank on them. One of them approached the groom with something in a clenched fist and try to hand it over to the groom, saying he would need it. While the groom is left confused, the other friends join in saying, “Le le kaam ayega (Take it you will need it).

By this time, both the groom and the bride thought that they were being handed a contraceptive, basically a condom, and were visibly blushing. However, when the friend finally handed it to the groom. It was then found to be Disprin, a popular pain killer medicine.

The entire group, including the bride and the groom, burst into laughter and the groom is heard saying, “Main toh kuch aur hi soch raha tha (I thought it was something else)".

The hilarity of the prank has left even the internet in splits.

The video shared two days ago has been watched by more than 23,000 people and liked by about 2000 people.

