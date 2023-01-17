From Balm to Moisturiser: Swiggy Asks How People Would Explain a Bottle of Lube to Their Mom

Food delivery app Swiggy took to its official Twitter handle and asked people a hilarious question. The responses that followed were even more hilarious. Taking to Twitter, Swiggy shared an image of a Durex massaging lube. Along with that, the food delivery app asked people how would they explain a bottle of lube to their mom.

“Your mom saw this in your bag, what would you tell her it is?" read the caption. Since uploaded, the image has garnered tons of responses and over 44K views. Have a look at the tweet:

Advertisement

One Twitter user wrote, “Chewing ka dabba ka mummy." Another person wrote, “will tell that I got this as a free item with my Swiggy Instamart order. . So imagine what the order was?"

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, Swiggy took to its official Twitter handle and asked people what food comes to their head when they hear “heartbreak." Every person, at some point in their life, have got their heart broken. And food always helps decrease the pain. The tweet, therefore, attracted may eyeball. “what’s the first dish that comes to your mind when you hear “heartbreak"?" read the tweet.

While for some, its ice cream, for many it is their all-time favourite biryani. “Zomato yaad aata hai," wrote a Twitter user, mocking the app.

Earlier, Swiggy was in news after they got the golden badge on Twitter. The food delivery app took full advantage of the moment in a hilarious fashion. It changed its Twitter bio using a popular dialogue from the 2003 film ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, along with a funny caption.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here