From French to Japanese, This Tamil Nadu Woman is Fluent in 15 Languages

What insatiable thirst to learn more languages would do to you? It makes you dive and learn 15 languages in a short span! Yes, 27-year-old Kirubhashini Jayakumar from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district can read, speak and write 15 languages including foreign languages.

Hailing from the Ramanathapuram area of Coimbatore, Kirubhashini who is an M.A. graduate has been passionate about learning languages since the age of eight. At a young age, she wrote and spoke in a variety of languages, including Tamil, English, and Hindi. In this instance, her parents supported her in studying multiple languages after realizing her enthusiasm. Apparently, Kirubhashini gradually developed an interest in learning languages. She claims that it only takes three months to master a language to the point where she can speak it fluently and has been to several states and countries for training.

The young woman has mastered 15 languages to date, including those of numerous states and other foreign languages, and she claims to speak and write them flawlessly. Languages supported by Kirubhashini include Tamil, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Turkish and Arabic.

Speaking to News18, Kirubhashini said, ‘I teach languages for free to kids who wish to learn them as well as I hope I will master 20 languages by the time I turn 30 and be inducted into the Guinness Book of Records,’ she asserted. Even though many people in India can speak many languages, this Coimbatore woman who can fluently pronounce, write, and read 15 different languages is receiving accolades.

Here is a look at the complete interaction with Kirubhashini:

What year did your journey start?

I began learning languages 19 years ago. Along with learning English in school and my mother tongue Tamil, Hindi was the first Indian language I picked up out of curiosity. I then began studying the languages of Europe. I started the Kirubha School of Languages after acquiring 8 to 9 different languages. Many people, including physicians and politicians, began learning languages from me. I then started writing books as well. Along with learning and teaching, I began writing my books after becoming proficient in a few different languages.

What kind of degree do you have?

I finished my BSW and MA in Hindi, and I’m currently working on my MA in English. I typically spend the first two hours of my day reading language books. I also finish the day with several language books before bed.

What, in your opinion, should come first when learning languages?

Dedication

Daily practice

Purchasing books to learn from

Connecting with native speakers

Watching movies or series.

What are the benefits of learning additional languages at work?

I began providing interpretation services to Tiruppur businesses when I was 19 years old. For foreigners visiting Tiruppur for export and import business, I served as their interpreter. Many businesspeople continue to study German and Spanish nowadays which will assist a lot.

What other languages, besides English, are widely used in India?

Since the headquarters of many IT businesses are in Germany, many people are studying the German language. People are showing interest in learning Sanskrit in addition to foreign languages because it is a coding language (According to research, NASA claims that Sanskrit is the most suitable language to develop computer programming for their AI program).

What kind of revenue can one make with language?

It varies. One can work in a German corporation if they study German. One could be put in Spanish company if they speak that language. On the whole, people can earn well from India itself. Despite offers, I decided not to join any companies because I am currently a professor and also running my own institute, where I totally make about Rs 8.40 per annum.

Do you intend to break the Guinness Record? How?

Definitely. My short-term goal was to make the 15 counts to 20 before that. I wish to master all higher-level languages. There are six levels of tests for each language. Due to time limits, I only finished four or five levels of tests in a few languages apart from completing many. I have a lot of work ahead of me before I can begin my practice for Guinness Records.

Ever faced trouble learning several languages?

Since it was my childhood obsession, switching between languages never caused me any confusion. I even manage 20 students in a class where I teach various languages. Additionally, I tell my students to avoid using their mobile phones excessively and to focus on reading books rather than using them to get somewhere else.

According to you, which languages are simple to learn?

Hindi and European languages

Which other languages are similar to English?

Simply said, the German language is closer to the English language. All European languages are identical to one another except few words. Turkish and Arabic, on the other hand, are perceived as being equivalent.

What’s your strategy?

I wanted to write books about the languages I have learned so far because I enjoy writing books and because I have learned them procedurally. I aim to write and publish books in Tamil so that Tamil people can easily access them. Further, I intend to write novels in other languages as well.

Who inspired you?

Rabindranath Tagore and J.K. Rowling

Future Objective?

I want to become an expert translator in a particular language and work with plenty of business people.

