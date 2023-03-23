Get ready to embark on a journey into the mystical world of Assamese folklore like never before. The artist’s use of Artificial Intelligence to create these stunning masterpieces of the seven legendary creatures is truly awe-inspiring. The level of detail and precision in each artwork is remarkable. It is almost hard to believe that these creatures are just figments of imagination. Jokhini, Kon bhoot, Ghorapak, Puwali bhoot, Pixaas, Bira, and Gaatiyal Dangoriya - these names might sound foreign to you, but they hold within them a world of wonder and terror. Each creature has its own unique characteristics and story, making them stand out from one another. With the use of AI, the artist has been able to capture the essence of each creature, bringing them to life in a way that you have never seen before.

As you gaze upon each artwork, be prepared to be spellbound. The colors and textures used in each piece bring out the true nature of the creature, making it seem as if they are right in front of you. What is the best part is that the artist has used real-life photos and artwork to turn them into these mythical creatures. “These artworks are created by human beings. These are compilations of my previous work that I uploaded on my Instagram previously," read the caption.

Social media users were in awe of the beauty and terror of these legendary creatures. It was truly a moment where everyone could just let their imagination run wild. Many flooded the comments section with heart-eyed and fire emojis. The user whose original photographs the artist used also commented on the post. “Aww that last one Puali Bhoot with my photograph and you nailed it with your artwork. I loved it," they wrote.

In another use of AI to generate artwork, a Twitter thread became popular on the internet recently for portraying all 46 US Presidents as muscular wrestlers, featuring well-defined abs and massive shoulders. The amusing pictures of the Presidents included George Washington with an elongated hairline, a muscular chest, and large biceps. Additionally, Andrew Jackson was given a trendy wrestler’s appearance, and Abraham Lincoln was depicted as a sly wrestler with a stylish hat, bow tie, and wrestling outfit.

