From Kerala to Andaman: Harsh Goenka Shares Glimpses of Incredible India

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for sharing a wide variety of interesting, motivational and thought-provoking videos and posts that he comes across on social media along with some of his own videos. But for a change, Goenka recently shared a short video that summed up the essence of India in just 30 seconds and showed some of its popular tourist destinations that make the country Incredible.

The video, tweeted by Goenka with the caption “Incredible", contains a montage of absolutely beautiful images from different parts of the country that has been perfectly timed with the viral song ‘Everything at Once’ by Lenka. Every picture that is shown is in sync with the lyrics flawlessly as if the song was made just to show off the beauty of India. From north to south and from east to west, every region of the county has been represented with a location that is famous and stands out. When the lyrics of the song mentions ‘hot as the Sun’ a stunning picture of a camel in kutch appears representing the hot desert, similarly for ‘old as time’, a shot of Haridwar is shown and for and for ‘stealth as a tiger’ the majestic tiger of Kaziranga is depicted.

Locations such as Goa, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar, Jaisalmer, Kashmir, Jaipur, Delhi, Rishikesh, Kedarnath, The & states of North East and a few more are shown in the video. The video ends with a flash montage and a text overlay that reads, “Incredible India"

The video that was shared yesterday has received over 20,000 views and several comments from users who appreciated the spectacular visuals of the locations shown in the video.

One user commented, “Truly the land of captivating & majestic landscapes! Our own lovely"

Another user wrote, “Indeed Incredibly spectacular sights in India!!!"

“It is hard to believe that a country like India, which is gifted with amazing diversity on many fronts, is not leveraging all of its tourism potential," A user added.

