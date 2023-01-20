From Lawyers to Scientists, This Twitter Trend Parodies Movie Stereotypes of Jobs

Whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood, movies have a way of stereotyping your regular professions in some really ludicrous ways. Whether it’s an author ending up with a magnum opus over the course of one evening or an astrophysicist being on the phone with the president, our real lives are, sadly, seldom as glamourous or as important as movies make them out to be. The reverse is also true. Bollywood, for instance, will rarely show a successful woman who hasn’t sold her soul or isn’t a chain-smoker (think Priyanka Chopra in ‘Fashion’).

Most professions- even the ones that are actually interesting- are bound to have some long stretches of mind-numbing work where nothing seems to be happening. You’re not alone there. Hitting back at the stereotypes, different professionals have started penning sarcastic tweets on what exactly they would be doing in a movie.

What is your job and how do you think it would be stereotyped in movies?

