Frustrated With Noisy Neighbours, Woman Sends Them Transcript of Their Conversation

A 31-year-old woman had enough of her noisy neighbours after repetitive requests asking them to talk softly. The woman along with her husband lives on a floor above a young couple who frequently hosts parties at night and sometimes during the day, which ends up being disruptive for her as she works from home. Finally, when she could not take it anymore she chose a “weird" way to ask them to tone it down by sending them a full transcript of their conversation.

The woman explained in a Reddit thread that if things get too loud downstairs, it can be heard clearly in her room as if she was standing next door. She wrote, “There’s some echo pocket where if they are above a certain volume we can hear them directly in our bedroom as if they were just standing in the room next door." She mentioned an incident that a few months ago in a bid to avoid confrontation, she left a polite note on her neighbour’s door. She mentioned in the note that their conversations will not remain private if they continue to talk in a loud voice. The situation improved for some time.

However, as the holiday season approached the young couple started partying day and night. She left a note again, but nothing changed. She wrote, “The other morning I was up and trying to get my work together and it was like they were talking over my shoulder. So I paused and instead typed up a transcript of their conversation. It was minimal. A few lines and responses about shopping. I went out and put it on their door. It’s been silent since."

Check out the post here-

One comment read, “Yes, it was super effective without making a formal complaint." Another netizen supported her and said, “This right here, it’s good for them to know that if they’re shouting at that volume everyone can hear their business, if they don’t want their business heard they need to tone it down."

Her husband branded her move to be “very weird" and “creepy", but she said that it was all quiet after. She clarified that her transcript had nothing personal. She also added a vague “please keep it down" in the note.

What do you think of this?

