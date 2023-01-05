Furious Hippo Charges at Speedboat on a Lake, Video Goes Viral

A terrifying video of an angry hippo chasing a group of people on a speedboat seemingly to force them out of its territory has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the people on the speedboat calmly enjoying their water session when they spot a hippo in the vicinity. A couple of them, in a bit to record the incident, can be seen filming the moment on their mobile devices. At one point in the clip, the hippo glides through the water seemingly to shock the people and the speedboat begins to pull away from the animal at full speed.

What made the incident more terrifying was the animal’s angry guttural as it leaps forward to chase the boat away. The semiaquatic mammal glides extremely close to the boat before the vehicle catches speed. The Twitter account that shared the clip advised people not to get close to hippos as they’re extremely dangerous. “Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffaloes, and rhinos combined. Don’t get close," read the tweet.

Advertisement

A report by BBC also claims the species is one of the world’s deadliest mammals, which has the capability of crushing a human to death. The aggressive creatures with sharp teeth seemingly kill an estimated 500 people a year in Africa. Watch the chilling incident here:

The footage of the incident has raked over forty-eight thousand views and more than seven hundred likes on the microblogging site. Umpteen internet users responded to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Wow he cut that close."

Advertisement

Another prayed, “Do not run out of fuel there."

Though details of the incident remain unclear as of yet, if the video is anything to go by, it shows that the speedboat driver successfully managed to maneuver the boat out of the hippo’s path. In addition to this, nobody appeared to be harmed during the incident.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here