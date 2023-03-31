Game Of Thrones Desi Version: AI Reimagines The Characters In Sherwani And Lehenga

A unique blend of two distinct cultures has taken the art world on the internet by storm. An artist has created AI-generated images of Game of Thrones characters in costumes if they were designed by an Indian designer. The stunning artwork, shared on Instagram, showcases some of the iconic characters of the popular TV series, including Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, and Cersei Lannister, adorned in Indian ethnic wear. The artificial intelligence perfectly captured the vibrant Indian culture and the intricate details of Game of Thrones characters to create this remarkable fusion. The artist developed the images by blending ethnic ensemble with the characters’ features. “If George R. R. Martin has hired an Indian costume designer for Game of Thrones. Midjourney AI assisted with photoshop," read the caption.

The results were breathtaking and social media users could not agree more. They were impressed to see their favourite characters rocking the ethnic wear. To many, the intricate details and the blend of Indian and Western cultures create a unique and captivating visual experience. The artwork has garnered immense attention and admiration from both Game of Thrones and art enthusiasts. “Somehow Indian attire gives grandness," wrote a user.

“Brother can we expect the characters of House of the Dragon also?" read another comment.

A comment read, “OMG for a moment I forgot the original one… wow!"

This is not the first time Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have been used for generating images of various scenarios. Some of these tools can even transform real-life videos into animations, while others can create new images from past events. For instance, photographs of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 are available on the internet. While no country has since dared to launch such an attack, if an atomic bomb were to fall on a city today, what would the aftermath look like? Midjourney used AI to create pictures depicting the potential devastation of such an event.

The AI-generated images of an explosion are quite distressing, appearing to be aerial views of the aftermath of a blast. The images show a massive crater at the explosion site. By looking at the pictures, one can imagine the destruction caused by the atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The pictures suggest that a significant earthquake would occur, and its impact would be visible over a considerable distance. The nearby buildings would be turned into rubble, leaving a trail of destruction visible for several kilometres.

