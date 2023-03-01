There are countless videos of individuals of all ages dancing their hearts out on the internet. These videos generally focus solely on the specific dance routines or hook steps that are demonstrated. While the majority of the dance steps in viral videos are applauded for their elegance, perfection, and the individual’s efforts, there are a few videos that occasionally surface and leave us scratching our heads. An odd dance routine is being performed by a man in a video that is slowly gaining traction on social media. The performance has now left social media users both confused and in splits at the same time.

A Twitter user posted a video of a man doing a dance that only required him to move his neck throughout the performance at an event. The man was spotted dancing enthusiastically to the background music by merely twisting his neck and doing some basic moves with his hands.

He doesn’t use his arms or legs much to dance, which makes this performance unique yet bizarre. The man is completely absorbed in moving his neck in perfect circles from side to side with the beats of music being played.

The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “My neck hurts." The video was shared on February 27 and has since received over 20,000 views, with the numbers slowly increasing.

The clip attracted significant attention online for its unique dance move and Twitter users were left dizzy after watching the man’s performance. The comments section is filled with ROFL reactions.

“Gardan Tod performance," wrote a user.

One who was curious about the dance move wrote, “What is the name of this dance art form?"

Another user wrote, “How to get Vertigo - 100% guarantee"

Another user commented, “Risking life for few moments of entertainment."

In a comical take, one user writes, “In my village, there is no electricity, I would like to bring him there and make him my table fan."

As we’re talking about strange dance moves, there was a similarly weird video from January that featured a man dancing to the DJ’s beats and demonstrating how to prepare gutkha or betel quid.

The man claps to imitate how the gutkha is mixed, keeps it in his mouth, and then joins his buddies at the party. What do you think of these weird dance moves?

