Former England footballer-turned-TV presenter Gary Lineker, in a recent tweet, revealed that his eldest son, George, received death threats in the wake of the TV presenter’s row with the BBC. The former England striker also confronted Twitter CEO Elon Musk, in the same tweet, and asked if sending threats is “acceptable" as per the policies and regulations of the microblogging platform. The host of Match Of The Day (MOTD), which is BBC’s flagship football highlights show, shared a screenshot of a private message sent by a user describing his son as a “mug" who needed to be “burned at the stake" for defending his father. While sharing the hateful message, Gray tweeted, “Is this acceptable Twitter, Elon Musk? And I don’t mean the grammar."

Gary Lineker’s tweet has gone viral with close to nine million views. Many users expressed support for the Lineker family under the tweet. One user wrote, “Why can’t people express themselves without abuse? That is half the reason the world is as it is. People targeting family members of someone they don’t agree with is such a low. Also, I don’t find it acceptable with the media hounding you outside your own home either each day."

Another user replied, “People have forgotten what freedom of speech means. There’s having an opinion, and then there’s being mean. Lot of them haven’t been taught how to formulate opinions whilst still being kind. We must learn to get along & respect each other, even if we disagree. THIS is freedom of speech."

A comment read: “Disgusting Gary. I guess there’s just a meanness in this world we will never get to understand."

Elon Musk has not officially reacted to Gary Lineker’s tweet on any social media platform yet.

Gary Lineker was suspended by BBC for his tweets criticising the UK government’s way of handling illegal immigration. Gary has been the face of BBC’s flagship show Match Of The Day for about 24 years.

Consequently, weekend football coverage was disrupted in the United Kingdom as several presenters, pundits and commentators pulled out of BBC football coverage in support of Gary Lineker.

After a great cry and criticism about Gary Lineker’s suspension, the British broadcaster announced that it will reinstate the former England footballer. BBC has also revealed that there will be an independent review into its social media usage guidelines.

