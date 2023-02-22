It’s been more than a week since PVR’s Valentine’s Day Film Festival made us revisit some of the cult romantic movies that made a mark on Bollywood with their brilliant storyline and iconic characters. One such movie celebrated in the theatres was ‘Jab We Met’ which made viewers walk down the memory lane and recall the ‘Sikhdi of Bhatinda’, Geet who made ‘One woman man’, Aditya, fall for her. Now, a tweet which is going viral narrates Anurag Kashyap’s version of the film and it has been deemed as ‘close to reality’ by many people.

Taking to the bluebird app, user Meha tweeted, “Aditya jumps from the train, Geet dies from drug addiction, Anshuman lives a blissful life! - jab we met by Anurag Kashyap." Have a look:

Since uploaded, the tweet has garnered over 74K views. “Geet walks in with two side kicks wearing Prada on train from Berlin to Vienna. Aditya dances on the train with 40 background dancers. Anshuman eventually plays matchmaker for Geet and Aditya - jab we met by Karan Johar," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “That’s real life! Anurag Kashyap’s version would include Anshuman’s kid running away with Geet and Aditya’s kid." One Twitter user wrote, “On merging anurag+imtiaz Aditya get depressed due to business failure and starts taking drugs Geet meets him on train and help him to overcome the addiction but Anshuman couldn’t tolerate Geet with someone else so he kills both of them and lives a happy life."

Meanwhile, a Twitter user, Isha, shed light on the detailing and wrote, “TIL that in Jab We Met, Aditya was sad because he had a dysfunctional family and his true passion was music but he was unable to make space for it in his life. Then he meets GEET, which means MUSIC- what Aditya had been searching for all his life and she brings him joy…" WOAH! How these four words gave ‘Geet’ the power to bring some ‘melody’ to Aditya’s monotonous life is pure magic weaved by, the one and only, Imtiaz Ali!

Just like you, other online users couldn’t keep calm at this Bollywood trivia that didn’t come to light till today! “OH MY GOD?" exclaimed an enthusiastic ‘Jab We Met’ fan while the other one said, “Happy realization".Geet’s graze just got better with this new realisation that made fans scream, ‘What!’.

