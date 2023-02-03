Everything is put to innovation today. Be it a unique idea or an existing food item, nothing escapes the human eye that looks for something new every day. But, testing the traditional delicacies by just adding some extra, unnecessary elements is not always a good idea. Ice cream sandwiches can still work but ice cream dosas? Not at all!! Now adding to the list is Idli Kulfi which has emerged as the internet’s new bizarre dish that no one wants to taste.

It’s the type of weird food item where Kulfi is no longer cold and Idli is no more round! Actually, these are idlis carved in the shape of a Kulfi where one can have the savoury rice cakes (Idli) using a stick and dip them into the sambhar to have it as an ice cream. Much like a fondue? Maybe! Photo of the Idli Kulfi or Kulfi Idli has now gone viral on the internet and users aren’t impressed with the unusually-shaped Idlis.

While some argued that it will take away the originality of the South Indian breakfast, others still wanted to give it a try. Its blasphemy …..how can they do this to Idly ….I wanna charge them," wrote a user and another one quipped, “A washable, reusable (and) more environmentally friendly." One user even came up with a unique name for the dish and said, “Kuldi sondue….. kulfi shaped idli with sambar fondue."

Earlier, a recipe video of ‘Lava Idli’ surfaced on the internet that pissed off Indian Twitter. It was prepared with Sambhar filled into a Golgappa Puri and then placed in between the Idli batter. This, when steamed, looked like a lava cake except Sambhar replaced the liquid chocolate and Idli replaced the ‘usual’ cake. Now, what could stop Desis from calling it out?

