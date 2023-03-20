RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu has everyone grooving to its energetic beats. Most recently, German Ambassador to India, Dr Phillipp Ackermann and his team joined the bandwagon. The group synchronised their steps, delivering a stunning performance in Old Delhi. They were inspired by a similar endeavour undertaken by the Korean Embassy in India, last month. And, the German Ambassador’s take on Naatu Naatu was a super hit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too praised the Indo-German team’s performance. PM Modi quote-tweeted the video and said, “The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!"

Advertisement

The video, shared by Dr Ackermann, begins with snippets of Old Delhi– its people, monuments, lively roads, and street food. One can easily recognise the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk’s renowned snack corners. The pooris, samosas, jalebis and more look just sumptuous.

The German ambassador is seen greeting a shopkeeper and asking him, “Ye hi hai India ka world famous? (Is this India’s world-famous?)" The man responds in the affirmative, handing him a plate of jalebis and a baton that has the South Korean flag and ‘Naatu Naatu’ printed on it. It signifies that the baton for the challenge has been passed from South Korea to Germany.

As the song begins playing in the background, the team quickly assembles in front of the Red Fort gate. They dance their hearts out to the Academy Award-winning song. One can see a crowd throng around them, recording the flash mob’s performance on their smartphones.

Dr Ackermann’s tweet read, “Germans can’t dance? I & my Indo-German team celebrated # NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndia, for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan & @RRRMovie team! #embassychallenge is open. Who’s next?"

Advertisement

The tweet has already gone viral, having garnered over 1.1 million views so far.

As Dr Ackermann stated, the inspiration for the video came from the South Korean embassy. The staff here had recorded a clip of themselves dancing to the song last month. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok was also seen dancing in the viral footage.

Advertisement

Back then, too, PM Modi had appreciated the performance, saying, “Lively and adorable team effort."

The German ambassador marking the tweet with the hashtag of embassy challenge has got many in the comments section wondering which embassy will take the baton next and hit the dance floor.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here