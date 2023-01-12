German Pensioner Who Turned Off Patient's Ventilator and Switched it Off Twice 'Meant no Harm'

The Internet is filled with news that can make your jaw drop. In one such shocking incident, a 73-year-old woman in a German hospital has been taken into custody for switching off the ventilator of a fellow patient. Hatun C. had done this twice because the sound of her roommate’s ventilator annoyed her.

The accused’s son, however, had claimed that his mother meant no harm to the 79-year-old., reported LaDbible. It has also been reported that the public prosecutor’s office in the city of Mannheim and police have mentioned that Hatun C. is “strongly suspected" of switching off the ventilator. After the incident occurred once, the woman was told that the machine is crucial for the patient, yet she turned it off later the same day.

The incident took place on November 30. The accused is reportedly a patient in the COVID ward of Diako Hospital, Mannheim. Hilal K. had to be revived by the medics but later died due to complications from oxygen starvation. Due to this Hatun C. has been arrested on the suspicions of manslaughter. The 48-year-old daughter of Hilal K.had said, “That woman probably killed my mother. I can’t forgive her for that."

The woman’s son has come to his mother’s defence. The 41-year-old went on to say, “My mother couldn’t close her eyes there because the oxygen device of her bed neighbor made such a loud noise, like a tractor." He also added, “She was exhausted and high on medication. But she didn’t want to harm the woman. It was an act of desperation. My mother worked as a toilet attendant for over 30 years, raised five children, and was never at fault. Now she is in prison as an old, frail woman with a serious heart condition. I’m afraid she’ll die there."

The man claimed that his mother had no idea what she was doing. The 73-year-old can neither read nor write and the only language she understands is Turkish. This is why she could not understand the instructions given to her by the German nurse.

The son added that his mother had no idea about machines or she would have never done anything like that. According to him, she should have been moved to another room. If that was not possible, the authorities should have informed the family when the incident took place the first time to avoid this situation.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances under which this incident took place.

