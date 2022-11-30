"Get Therapy, Please": Woman Refuses To Disconnect Call As Train Passes Over Her

A shocking video of a woman talking on the phone while casually sitting on a railway track has resurfaced on Twitter. The girl was apparently so busy talking on the phone that she did not even see the train coming.

In the video, the woman is seen lying on the railway track as the train passed over her. Much to her luck, she escaped the life-threatening incident without suffering any grave injuries. However, what caught the attention of many was that she didn’t disconnect the call despite what ensued because of her carelessness. Even after the train passed, she continued to talk as if nothing happened.

Check out the shocking video below:

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter on November 29. “Oh God! Keep talking on the phone even if a train passes over you. Caution: Please don’t try to replicate any of this. This can prove fatal," read the tweet. Within a few hours, the video became a trending topic of discussion for Twitterati as many condemned the woman’s actions.

A lot of people criticised the woman by calling it a deliberate stunt to garner the attention of the masses. One user remarked, “Only the lucky ones get to live the life of humans, we must live it carefully. Right isn’t it?" Another user wrote, “Sir, it seems that life has been put in danger deliberately just for the sake of making videos, such people need mental therapy."

So far, more than 7 lakh people have watched the video. It was first shared in April, this year.

