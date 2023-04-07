Ghost Hunters Capture Images Of 2 Ghostly Figures In Old Liverpool Hospital Building

The existence of the paranormal has been a subject of debate for a long time with believers certain that the other side exists while sceptics deny it. Old lifeless hospital buildings will probably give you the creeps even if you do not believe in the paranormal. And now, two ghost hunters have come up with evidence of supernatural existence in a former hospital building in the UK.

C.O.R.P.S.E. Incorporated’s Alan Rogers and John Wharton searched the former Newsham Park Hospital in Liverpool, a favourite location for ghost hunting. During their stay, they claimed to have witnessed several unexplainable sights, including at least two spirits, according to a report in the Liverpool Echo. Their cameras captured the silhouette of a man who appeared to be in a straitjacket as well as another ghost who appeared to be a young girl at the Newsham Park Hospital.

The hospital building has a gloomy history as well. It was an orphanage long ago and then was converted into a mental asylum. There have been reports of ghost hunters seeing ghosts in what was once known as the “Naughty Boy’s Corridor" and of an elderly woman observed peering out of an upstairs window. According to legend, the Naughty Boy’s Corridor is one of the most active spots in the entire structure, where ghostly sightings of kids who are believed to have perished when the hospital served as a Victorian orphanage are common.

C.O.R.P.S.E. Inc. began conducting paranormal investigations after discovering a poltergeist in Rock Ferry. Author of the Haunted Liverpool series and paranormal expert Tom Slemen verified the authenticity of the find after seeing the images.

The team claims that while they research a place before visiting it, they avoid looking at the evidence of other investigators. Alan said that sometimes they do get scared, but they are used to it now.

