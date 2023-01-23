Girl Surprises Sister With A 'Super Hit' Performance On Wedding Day

Delivering splendid dance performances has been all the rage this wedding season. The social media hype around people showing off some smooth moves on the stage has kept up with this trend. From old uncles grooving to 90s music to bridesmaids’ synchronised steps, we’ve seen it all go viral in the last couple of months. But the wedding season isn’t over yet, and neither are the enchanting dance performances. The latest one that desi internet is smitten with is a graceful performance on “Ang Laga De" all the way from Pakistan!

The video, which has now garnered around 2.2 million views, was posted on Instagram by Natalia Calling– a part-time model and actress. Natalia’s younger sister, who is donning a beautiful lehenga, can be seen moving gracefully, performing each step to perfection, as a spellbound audience cheers her on! Her moves and expressions are in complete sync with the song Ang Laga De from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Advertisement

If you thought the temperature was going up when she started, wait till you see the performer in velvet really pick up on the tempo and swirl all around the stage. You can almost see the hearts dropping and the flames rising on the dance floor!

Of course, the first one to gush with pride over the performance was Natalia herself. Praising her sister’s stunning performance in the caption, she wrote, “Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing but this is my talented baby sister and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all."

Advertisement

Viewers were quick to appreciate the breathtaking moves. “She’s not dancing, she’s living," wrote one person, while another said, “She is so good Needs to have her own dance studio."

One of the users called the girl’s dance “Super hit."

Advertisement

“We need the full version PLEASE! Loveeeeeeee this so talented!" said one. There were others with a similar request, too. Some people even asked choreographers and actresses to learn dance from talented performer!

Are you swooning over her moves, too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here