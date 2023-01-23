Girl Urges Cops To Run DNA Test On Cookie To Prove Santa Claus' Existence

A young girl seemed to have put on her thinking cap when she asked the cops’ help to find the identity of Santa Claus. The curious youngster from the Town of Cumberland sent an adorable letter to the police requesting a DNA analysis. She had a partially eaten cookie and carrot that she had gathered on Christmas morning. That was where the cops could start to unveil the real identity of Santa Claus and his reindeer. The Cumberland Police Department could not help but share the adorable letter on its Facebook page. Needless to say, they had looked after the request too. According to the post, “Chief Benson immediately instructed his Investigative Division to forward her evidence to the State of Rhode Island’s, Department of Health- Forensic Sciences Unit for analysis." Chief Benson was also reported as saying that they will do their very best to help satisfy the young lady’s curiosity. Check it out here:

Social media users were thankful to the Chief of Police for keeping the Christmas magic alive. Many expressed their delight in enabling the young girl’s inquisitive mind. Other residents of Cumberland mentioned how lucky they were to have Chief Benson in town. Even the young girl’s mother thanked the entire police department in the comment section. She wrote, “A giant thank you, Chief Benson and the entire CPD! My Scarlett is going to be so thrilled that you are looking into ‘her case’!"

Another user had a rather creative method to tell the young girl the end result of her special investigation. They wrote, “So cute! How neat would it be to send her back a ‘print’ pulled off the cookie — a fingerprint with a snowflake design in the middle of the pattern."

“This is amazing! Thank you, Chief, for honoring this smart young child’s imagination! I hope you find the truth out for her! if Santa is found ‘guilty’ please go lightly on him… It’s not really breaking and entering, it’s breaking and delivering!" read another comment.

For all those wondering, the Cumberland Police Department is still awaiting the testing results. The department has also made sure to be in contact with the young girl to provide her with some already uncovered evidence that Santa Claus was ‘indeed going around the neighbourhood’ on Christmas eve.

What do you think of this extraordinary Christmas investigation?

