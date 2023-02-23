An 11-year-old girl is ready to take retirement from her business to focus on her studies. Pixie Curtis, who seemingly makes $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.6 crore) a month by selling toys, is the daughter of PR queen Roxy Jacenko. With the expertise of her father, Pixie grafted and amassed a noteworthy fortune by selling accessory products and toys including fidget spinners. Hailing from Australia, the young entrepreneur who hasn’t even entered her teens now wants to put her foot down to focus entirely on her high school education.

During an interaction with News.com.au, Pixie’s mother confirmed that the decision comes at a time of her impending entry into high school. It’s been over the past few months since they have been discussing how to deal with the business as a family. Their online business kick-started three years ago has now turned into a popular brand among Australian kids. The PR expert stated that their online store will remain unchanged but it will be the family who’ll manage, which will spare ample time and relieve business pressure off the 11-year-old.

“While the Pixie’s Pix online store will remain, it will go back to how it began in 2011 – as the best destination for children’s hair accessories and hair bows known as Pixie’s Bows – something that we will continue to manage together but with a lot less time/pressure for Pixie," he said. The entrepreneurial spirit of Pixie and the success of her business has only made her a proud mother, she asserts. But this is not the end for Pixie, the momager calls it only a semi-retiring.

When it comes to the youngster’s luxurious perks, Pixie reportedly owns a $270,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore) Mercedes Benz Gl. The portal suggests that her 11th birthday party cost her a whopping $40,000 (approximately Rs 33 lakh). Looking at the success of their business, her parents predicted that she could become a millionaire at the early age of 15. Now, as she plans to bid adieu to her entrepreneurial hat, the family has decided to donate money to help others. Her mother highlighted that they bought $30,000 (approximately Rs 24 lakh) in stock to spend on multiple children’s charities including Bear Cottage, Ronald McDonald House, Little Wings, and Vinnies.

