Girl's Diet Vlog on Her Father's 'Shraadh' Goes Viral, Video Infuriates Internet Users

No matter whom you lose, the loss of a person is always hard-hitting. Period. So, it came as no surprise after this recent clip of a girl’s diet vlog on her father’s ‘shraadh’ left the internet seething. The clip, originally shared on YouTube, has now been making rounds on multiple social media platforms. It was also posted by a Twitter user with a caption mentioning how they were traumatised after watching the video.

The girl identified as Rowhi Rai went on to inform her followers that her family performs the ritual every year. She also mentioned that she can only have one meal with salt and oil that day but can eat something sweet. Her breakfast consisted of oatmeal filled with dry fruits, “methi paratha" with “aloo ki sabzi" for lunch, and even ordered a pink lemonade. Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Shooting a vlog on a day that is meant to pay homage to one’s ancestors and dead parents already seemed insensitive enough to social media users. They were fuming that the girl went on to not only rate the food she was eating but complain about it as well. One Twitter user wrote, “I had my hand on my mouth the ENTIRE time."

“Please somebody tell these young girls that not everything is content. And no, this also isn’t acceptable and being bold enough to talk about it. Kids watch this content like for real? What in the world!" read a tweet.

Advertisement

Another Twitter user tweeted, “Guess she eventually deleted this from her Instagram… But damn influencer."

In another uproar over ‘insensitive content,’ an Instagram influencer received quite a lot of backlash for darkening her skin and acting as a roadside vendor in snaps on Instagram. The influencer also shared a reel where she can be seen in makeup to significantly darken her skin, wearing sarees, and offering roses to people on the street.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjfIa5QBmu3/

Many social media users commented that one’s class identity is not an aesthetic, nor should one exploit people’s economic condition to gain views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here