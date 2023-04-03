Girls, Nagaland Minister Isn’t ‘Ignoring’ You But Just ‘Having A Moment With His Food’

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is once again making waves on the internet with his charming and humorous tweet. In his tweet on the microblogging site, he shared a photo of himself enjoying his meal while a group of girls staning behind him for photos. The image was taken at a food court in an airport, where Along is seen relishing parathas and tea while the girls stood behind him. Although it may seem like he was ignoring the group, Along quickly cleared the air with his clever caption. “Girls, I promise I’m not ignoring you. I’m just having a moment with my food," he wrote on Twitter.

This witty tweet has won hearts on the internet, with many applauding Along’s love for food and his sense of humor. Temjen Imna Along has become a social media sensation, with his clever captions and relatable personality. His popularity has only grown with this latest post, and people can’t get enough of his quirky sense of humor. “Your food is also having a moment with you," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “Food is the most important thing in life guru ji."

“I like your witty and humorous tweets sir which makes you a gem of a person," read a tweet.

Whether it’s enjoying a meal or cracking jokes, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along knows how to capture the attention of the internet. He recently shared a tweet quoting the character Chatur Ramalingam from the hit movie 3 Idiots. The tweet has already garnered over 40 thousand views, with users praising the minister’s quick wit and comedic timing. Along had shared a picture of himself attending a virtual meeting on his smartphone while stuck in a traffic jam, using the opportunity to demonstrate how to be productive during idle moments. He then referenced a famous line from the film, where Chatur had claimed to be an expert in “the right use of time."

The BJP minister tweeted, “Who says you can’t be productive while stuck in traffic? Here I come! As Chatur Ramalingam from 3 Idiots says ‘vakt ka sahi istamal toh koi mujhse seekhe’ (people should learn how to utilize time efficiently from me)’."

As always, social media users filled the reply section with praise for the Nagaland minister.

