Visuals of a glider plane crashing into a residential building have left the internet in a state of frenzy. The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. According to a report by NDTV, besides the pilot, there was a 14-year-old passenger onboard the plane. Both of them were rushed to hospital following the crash. The flight took off from the Barwadda airstrip in Dhanbad. Within two minutes in the air, the glider plane crashed into a house approximately 500 meters away from its initial flight position.

The investigation behind the crash is still underway but the report suggests it could have happened due to a technical glitch. Footage of the accident shows how the glider took off from the airstrip and was moving in its designated airway. After covering a short distance, the panicked voice of the pilot can be heard before the plane hit a concrete pillar.

The camera quickly becomes out of focus and more worried voices from the residential building can be heard in the background. People quickly rushed to help the two passengers before the clip abruptly comes to an end.

Multiple photos of the crash site circulating online show the glider’s cockpit completely smashed into a concrete pillar. What’s more terrifying is that the pilot seat of the aircraft appears to be completely destroyed as it remained suspended in the residential building. The news portal identified the owner of the house to be Nilesh Kumar, who confirmed that no one from his family was injured during the accident.

At the time of the crash, Kumar’s two children were reportedly playing inside the house. The person injured during the accident is said to be a resident of Patna who had come to visit his relatives in Dhanbad. The passenger decided to take a glider ride, run by a private agency, to watch the entire city as a recreational activity. The glider rides have been shut down temporarily after the crash.

ASI SK Mandal of Barwada Police station told DNA, “Information was received at the police station that a glider crash had happened near Birsa Munda. Police teams have reached the spot and are stationed there. Two people were injured. And we’re further checking."

The passengers hospitalized are reportedly in serious condition. The exact reason behind the accident will be known after a thorough investigation.

