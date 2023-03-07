'Glorify Working Hard': Man Hails 'Hustle Culture' on Twitter, Gets Schooled

One of the most questionable concepts in today’s time is ‘hustle culture’. The phenomenon has been the reason for many debates in the past. Now, a tweet about hard work and ‘hustle culture’ has reignited this debate. Twitter user ‘Hardik Pandya’ posted how he would like to see more and more people glorify working hard. Pandya works at the ed-tech company Unacademy. He states that people who want to log out after their shift can do so by all means but they should not complain if others are working extra and they end up getting more money and success.

Advertisement

The tweet has garnered over 655K views and many responses. Many criticised Pandya for supporting “hustle culture." Content creator Kusha Kapila also responded to the tweet. She wrote, “As someone who has worked exactly like this since 2016, I can tell you that other than high functioning depression and triggering my ADHD, this hustle has completely destroyed the idea of a life outside of work for me. I am not saying it’s not rewarding but the burnout is real."

“No need to work hard for a company for whom u r just a number. No need to cheer urself up by comparing ur country gdp numbers and index positions Do whatever you want. Don’t linger ur whole life to build wealth for a guy for whom u r just a resume." wrote another Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “I know people who work absurdly hard at their job and see no reward for it. Working hard is a good and all but agar tumhare employers/higher-ups tumhare efforts ko appreciate na kare, to kya hi fayeda hi khud ko overwork karke."

Advertisement

Here are a few responses:

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here